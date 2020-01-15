Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rosetta Stone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Rosetta Stone from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rosetta Stone in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE RST traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $18.49. 1,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,460. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. Rosetta Stone has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $442.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.24.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

