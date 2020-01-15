Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 80,565 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80,565 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $181.37 on Wednesday. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

