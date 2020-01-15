Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,661,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,125 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $63,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,879.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PS stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,929. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Pluralsight Inc has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.83 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. Pluralsight’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

