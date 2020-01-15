Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $97.42 Million Stake in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,889,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Blackline accounts for approximately 1.7% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 3.40% of Blackline worth $97,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Blackline by 9.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackline by 9.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Blackline by 799.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 220,621 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Blackline by 12.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management raised its stake in Blackline by 3.5% during the third quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 595,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marc Huffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $263,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,419 shares in the company, valued at $10,489,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,096 in the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Blackline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. First Analysis initiated coverage on Blackline in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of Blackline stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 398,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,708. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33. Blackline Inc has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

