Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 179,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,392,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the third quarter valued at $46,386,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,284,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 803.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 77,981 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,716,000 after purchasing an additional 75,924 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 59,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.25.

NYSE ROG traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 2.11. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $108.97 and a twelve month high of $206.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.01.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. Rogers had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

