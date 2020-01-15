Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.02

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.02 and last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 21632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,469.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 616.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 223,913 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 75,066 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.