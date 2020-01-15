Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Trading 20.7% Higher

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s stock price traded up 20.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.62, 5,532,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 192% from the average session volume of 1,891,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $438.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 56.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2,366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 35,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.