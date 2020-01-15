Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 1,139 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 162.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 13.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $31.00 price objective on Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Shares of OZK stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 22,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,422. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.11 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

