Ridgewood Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,502,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,992 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,642,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16,117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,204,000 after buying an additional 6,395,426 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $70.51. 1,914,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,163,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,963,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $4,569,293. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

