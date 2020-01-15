Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 653 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSE:CLB traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.92. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $75.63.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ABN Amro lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.55.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

