Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 242,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days.

A number of analysts have commented on REVG shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Rev Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 59.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 178.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group during the third quarter valued at about $134,000.

Shares of NYSE REVG traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.57. 475,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,170. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. Rev Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.91.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Rev Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rev Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

