ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RETO traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,324. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, tiles, river sand, and granite; ground works materials that assist in water absorption, flood control, and water retention; and landscape retaining materials that are used for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction.

