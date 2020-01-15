Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

QSR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,000. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average is $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

In other news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $10,752,451.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,936.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 31.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

