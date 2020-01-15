Resource America Inc. Buys 35,000 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF)

Resource America Inc. grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. WhiteHorse Finance makes up 3.5% of Resource America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Resource America Inc.’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 43.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth about $916,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 28.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 29,902 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 91.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 2,250,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $31,117,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, National Securities raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. 30,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. WhiteHorse Finance Inc has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 40.72%. Equities research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.67%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

