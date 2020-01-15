ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 342.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in ResMed by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ResMed by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Shares of RMD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,625. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.64 and a 1-year high of $158.58. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.83.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $681.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $957,344.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $199,416.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,889 shares of company stock valued at $8,439,612. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

