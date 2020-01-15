Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repsol from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Repsol from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of REPYY opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55. Repsol has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

