Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,578,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 26,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5591 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.