Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 2.3% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPY opened at $327.45 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $257.81 and a 52-week high of $328.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

