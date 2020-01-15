Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $181.74 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $143.12 and a 1 year high of $182.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

