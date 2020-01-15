Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 9.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of AON by 29.3% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 326,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,278,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AON by 108.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after buying an additional 88,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $207.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $147.20 and a fifty-two week high of $212.65.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. AON had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Raymond James cut AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.71.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $331,727.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

