Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes $603,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Union Pacific by 164.1% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $2,092,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP raised its position in Union Pacific by 22.4% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after buying an additional 146,312 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $180.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.56. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $182.73. The company has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.68.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

