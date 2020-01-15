Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases Shares of 7,398 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of BMY opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

