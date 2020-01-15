Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases Shares of 23,974 NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 125,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NUSC opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.