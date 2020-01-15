Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.55. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $54.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0993 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.