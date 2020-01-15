Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 557,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,147,000 after buying an additional 155,483 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 100,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 302,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,686,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ADP shares. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.11.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $171.23 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $130.95 and a twelve month high of $174.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.