Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires Shares of 102,573 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 4.1% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,448,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,567,000 after acquiring an additional 737,634 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,909.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 587,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after acquiring an additional 568,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,787,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,697,000 after acquiring an additional 540,473 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 576.6% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 577,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 491,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,097,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $33.46 and a 52-week high of $43.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1605 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.