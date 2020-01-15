Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $115.40

Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 115.40 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 114.80 ($1.51), with a volume of 446667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.60 ($1.51).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RGL shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $493.64 million and a PE ratio of 12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 106.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.90%.

In related news, insider Stephen Inglis sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £392,000 ($515,653.78).

About Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

