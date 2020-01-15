Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Trading 6.5% Higher

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.88 and last traded at $46.82, 591,803 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 518,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.95.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regenxbio from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 99.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regenxbio Inc will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $313,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,976.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Regenxbio in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regenxbio Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

