Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regenxbio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regenxbio from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of Regenxbio stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45. Regenxbio has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 99.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regenxbio will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $313,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,976.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 69.8% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,362,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,105,000 after purchasing an additional 971,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 438.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 214,244 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the second quarter valued at $10,582,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the second quarter valued at $10,206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 217.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 172,653 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

