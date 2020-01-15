Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives “Hold” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a hold rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $387.89.

REGN traded up $4.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $391.84. 389,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,950. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,429.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 7,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,861.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,543 shares of company stock valued at $40,357,770 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,443,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 700.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,432,000 after purchasing an additional 308,740 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,928,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after purchasing an additional 61,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

