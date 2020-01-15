Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $282.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.37 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,856,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 1,575,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,661,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,402,000 after buying an additional 1,427,631 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,824,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,308,000 after buying an additional 478,257 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,146,000 after buying an additional 461,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,835,000 after buying an additional 374,516 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

