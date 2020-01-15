RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Stock Price Up 2.6%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78, approximately 67,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 177,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.15 target price on shares of RediShred Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.94. The stock has a market cap of $61.17 million and a P/E ratio of 31.20.

RediShred Capital Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides onsite shredding services under the Proshred brand in the United States and internationally. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

