Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

RDFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Redfin from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 price objective on Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Redfin alerts:

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $626,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,973 shares in the company, valued at $41,466,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,000 shares of company stock worth $2,909,130 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 824.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Redfin by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,718,000 after purchasing an additional 704,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Redfin by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,618,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,023,000 after purchasing an additional 504,808 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 491,242 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDFN stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.52. 32,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,315. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Redfin has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.