ReddCoin (RDD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $80,984.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $19.43 million and $80,984.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bisq, Upbit and C-Patex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.00 or 0.01276119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00054504 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031381 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00207217 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00074919 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002080 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bisq, C-Patex, Bleutrade, BiteBTC, YoBit, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

