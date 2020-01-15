Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.69

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.69 and traded as high as $23.55. Red Rock Resorts shares last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 39,347 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on RRR. Bank of America downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Union Gaming Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $465.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1,848.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1,067.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

