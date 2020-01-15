RED Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, RED has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One RED token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. RED has a market capitalization of $248,538.00 and $60,929.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00654828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008990 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

