Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $84.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.
O stock opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion and a PE ratio of 23.50. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $82.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.43.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in Realty Income by 1,373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Realty Income by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.
