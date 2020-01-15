Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $84.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O stock opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion and a PE ratio of 23.50. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $82.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.43.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in Realty Income by 1,373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Realty Income by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.