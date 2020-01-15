REAL (REAL) Market Capitalization Achieves $181,433.00

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, REAL has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One REAL token can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges including BitFlip, Radar Relay, IDEX and Bancor Network. REAL has a total market cap of $181,433.00 and approximately $379.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $298.85 or 0.03413075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011436 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00199635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00129482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About REAL

REAL was first traded on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, BitFlip and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

