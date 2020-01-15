Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,432,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,867,000 after purchasing an additional 178,321 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 11,865.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,509,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,548,000 after acquiring an additional 212,361 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,252,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.47.

RTN stock opened at $227.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $158.16 and a 1 year high of $232.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.24 and its 200-day moving average is $199.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.