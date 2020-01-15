Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,056 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $87.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,129,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.20 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average of $81.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

