Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.0% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,363,000 after buying an additional 28,351 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 8,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 17,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.17 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.59.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

