Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $4.31 Million Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,433,616,000 after purchasing an additional 328,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 18,355.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,238,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,982 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,845,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,340,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,940,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,191,000 after buying an additional 200,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 30.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,097,000 after purchasing an additional 388,008 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CME shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.56. 1,124,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,335. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $224.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.