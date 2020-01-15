Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,121,000 after buying an additional 127,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,780,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,920,000 after purchasing an additional 537,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 401,710 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,237,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,831,000 after buying an additional 152,380 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hershey news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $220,245.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,940,660.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,398 shares of company stock worth $7,145,227 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $148.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.10. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $100.80 and a 1-year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $147.00 price target on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.27.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

