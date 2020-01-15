Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $10.88 Million Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

MMM opened at $181.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.91 and a 200-day moving average of $168.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

