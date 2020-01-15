Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,154,178,000 after purchasing an additional 49,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,477,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,476,000 after buying an additional 916,232 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 166.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,599,000 after buying an additional 2,053,378 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,906,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,764,000 after acquiring an additional 48,727 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.53. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

