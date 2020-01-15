Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of RTLR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. 3,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,231. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,193,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,505,000. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,719,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,207,000. 29.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

