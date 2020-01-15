Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on shares of Rattler Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.17 million. Research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

