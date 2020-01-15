RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Get RadNet alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

RDNT stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RadNet has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). RadNet had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $355,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 434,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,718,244.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $195,386.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,078,513.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,327 shares of company stock valued at $911,187. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 34.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RadNet by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 35.5% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in RadNet during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.