R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given R C M Technologies an industry rank of 196 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

RCMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of R C M Technologies worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCMT traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. R C M Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $4.82.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million. R C M Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 1.84%. Analysts expect that R C M Technologies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

