Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 517,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

QUOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Dougherty & Co upgraded Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. First Analysis upgraded Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chad Summe sold 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $97,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,931 shares of company stock worth $301,771. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Quotient Technology by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

QUOT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.29. 385,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.32 million, a PE ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 0.08. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. Quotient Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

